WOW-token (WOW) Price Hits $0.0284 on Exchanges

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $283.75 million and $12.63 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for $0.0284 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003963 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00031566 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000364 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00009010 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000686 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
WOW-token Profile
WOW-token (WOW) is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling WOW-token
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.
