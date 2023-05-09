WOW-token (WOW) Price Hits $0.0284 on Exchanges

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $283.75 million and $12.63 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for $0.0284 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003963 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00031566 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00009010 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02838862 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $5.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.