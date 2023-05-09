Wrap Technologies (WRAP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Wrap Technologies had a negative net margin of 218.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The company had revenue of $3.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 million.

Wrap Technologies Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of WRAP stock opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. Wrap Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $3.53. The stock has a market cap of $51.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wrap Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,058,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 17,231 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Wrap Technologies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 18,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Wrap Technologies, Inc is a global public safety technology and service company, which engages in the provision of modern policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. Its products include BolaWrap Remote Restraint Device and Wrap Reality. The company was founded by Elwood G. Norris, Scot J.

