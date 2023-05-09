Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $29.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Argus dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.32.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

NASDAQ ZION opened at $24.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $59.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.06.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 19.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.99%.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, Director Claire A. Huang acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $360,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Scott J. Mclean bought 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,280.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 104,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,577.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire A. Huang bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,040. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at $739,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 15.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 523,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,631,000 after purchasing an additional 70,761 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 150,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.