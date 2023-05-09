Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONGet Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $29.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Argus dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.32.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

NASDAQ ZION opened at $24.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $59.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.06.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 19.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.99%.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, Director Claire A. Huang acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $360,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Scott J. Mclean bought 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,280.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 104,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,577.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire A. Huang bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,040. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at $739,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 15.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 523,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,631,000 after purchasing an additional 70,761 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 150,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Articles

