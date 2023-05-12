2,011 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Acquired by STAR Financial Bank

STAR Financial Bank acquired a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.14.

Shares of ZTS traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.58. The stock had a trading volume of 216,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,441. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $187.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.16 and a 200 day moving average of $160.52. The company has a market cap of $84.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

