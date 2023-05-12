34,712 Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Bought by STAR Financial Bank

STAR Financial Bank purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 34,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 8.3% of STAR Financial Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $242.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,333. The company has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.92. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $272.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.