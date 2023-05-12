374Water, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) Short Interest Up 39.1% in April

374Water, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the April 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 374Water

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in 374Water during the third quarter valued at $5,060,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in 374Water in the first quarter valued at about $5,412,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in 374Water in the second quarter valued at about $1,613,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in 374Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in 374Water in the third quarter valued at about $364,000. 4.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

374Water Price Performance

Shares of SCWO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.87. The stock had a trading volume of 113,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,260. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $370.23 million, a P/E ratio of -72.50 and a beta of 0.69. 374Water has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $5.17.

374Water Company Profile

374Water, Inc is a clean technology company. It offers supercritical water oxidation (SWCO) waste processors. It caters to municipal and industrial wastewater treatment plants, food waste, chemical plants, and army camps and emergency situations. The company was founded by Yaacov Nagar and Marc Deshusses on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Featured Stories

