52,652 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Acquired by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 52,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 1.5% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,404,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,716. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.57. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $155.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

