58.com Reiterates “Maintains” Rating for Best Buy (NYSE:BBY)

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Best Buy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut Best Buy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.44.

Best Buy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BBY traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $71.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,118,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,183. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 58.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $210,776.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,545.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $854,565.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $210,776.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,545.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,774 shares of company stock worth $4,477,413. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 1.6% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in Best Buy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,533 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in Best Buy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 40,967 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Articles

