69,628 Shares in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Purchased by Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 69,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. owned about 0.12% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 736,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,762,000 after buying an additional 375,670 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,253,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,233,000 after purchasing an additional 187,148 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 10,333.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 31,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 30,999 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA UCON traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.58. The stock had a trading volume of 52,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,587. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.24. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.43 and a twelve month high of $25.15.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

