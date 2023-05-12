A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Rating Increased to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Danske upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from 27,700.00 to 27,000.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19,725.00.
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Stock Up 0.9 %
AMKBY stock opened at $8.73 on Monday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $15.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.47.
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile
A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.
