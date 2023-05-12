A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Rating Increased to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Danske upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from 27,700.00 to 27,000.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19,725.00.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Stock Up 0.9 %

AMKBY stock opened at $8.73 on Monday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $15.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.47.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Increases Dividend

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th were given a dividend of $2.2074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 19.64%. This is a positive change from A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s previous dividend of $1.35. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

(Get Rating)

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.