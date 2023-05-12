Abbot Financial Management Inc. Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.9% of Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 487.2% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,424 shares of company stock worth $15,416,750 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:PG traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.80. 593,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,422,245. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.89 and a 200 day moving average of $145.71. The stock has a market cap of $364.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.13.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

