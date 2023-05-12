Abbot Financial Management Inc. Sells 1,800 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tobam lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 0.8% in the third quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IRM. Barclays boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.1 %

IRM stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.14. The stock had a trading volume of 42,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,540. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.54. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $43.33 and a 52-week high of $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 88.48% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.75%.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $562,649.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,832,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $562,649.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,832,057.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,993,621. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

