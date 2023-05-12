Abundance Wealth Counselors Acquires 632 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,415 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 24,547.1% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 949,160 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $67,224,000 after acquiring an additional 945,309 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 94.8% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,541,145 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $128,470,000 after purchasing an additional 750,144 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at $42,935,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 18,031.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 568,593 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 565,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 920.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499,979 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $35,044,000 after acquiring an additional 450,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NEP. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.42.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:NEP traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.84. The company had a trading volume of 345,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.47. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $51.58 and a 12-month high of $86.06.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.48). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.8425 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 89.39%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy Partners

In related news, Director Peter H. Kind bought 1,750 shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.89 per share, with a total value of $99,557.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,822.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

