Abundance Wealth Counselors Purchases 1,136 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 462.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Stephens lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.24.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TFC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,766,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,046,003. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34. The stock has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

