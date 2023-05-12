Abundance Wealth Counselors Sells 910 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Abundance Wealth Counselors decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,434 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Walt Disney by 9.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $125,514,000 after acquiring an additional 115,862 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,192,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.61. 11,762,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,822,036. The stock has a market cap of $167.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.72, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $117,818.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,123.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile



The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Recommended Stories

