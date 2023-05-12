Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN) Director Beth C. Seidenberg Buys 60,000 Shares

Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Rating) Director Beth C. Seidenberg acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Acelyrin Stock Up 1.8 %

Acelyrin stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.37. 3,344,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,831. Acelyrin, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $25.84.

