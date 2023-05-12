Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $17,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $381.51. 370,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,701,360. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $361.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.02.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 298,667 shares of company stock valued at $114,105,971 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

