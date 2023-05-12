Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 28,182 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,842 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,182 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 63,854 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 29,487 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,997 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 27,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VZ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,786,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,401,799. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.07 and its 200-day moving average is $38.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $52.18.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,107 shares of company stock worth $749,153 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

