Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 257 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $15,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.92, for a total value of $132,600.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,081.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $3,433,778.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,443 shares in the company, valued at $36,972,090.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.92, for a total value of $132,600.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,265 shares of company stock valued at $13,376,871 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $274.62. 66,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,158. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $256.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.08. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $201.42 and a one year high of $276.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.24%.

HSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.06.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

