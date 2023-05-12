Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 8th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.38) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aclaris Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.73) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ACRS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Aclaris Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Aclaris Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Aclaris Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.18. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $18.96. The firm has a market cap of $566.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.51.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.71% and a negative net margin of 292.11%. Aclaris Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Manion acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $50,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $183,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,098.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Manion acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $50,310.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,096 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRS. UBS Group AG raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

