Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ACRV) Lock-Up Period Set To End on May 15th

Acrivon Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, May 15th. Acrivon Therapeutics had issued 7,550,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 15th. The total size of the offering was $94,375,000 based on an initial share price of $12.50. After the expiration of Acrivon Therapeutics’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACRV shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

Acrivon Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACRV opened at $13.59 on Friday. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.67.

Institutional Trading of Acrivon Therapeutics

About Acrivon Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $545,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,439,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,038,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing precision oncology medicines that it matches to patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform, Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics (AP3).

