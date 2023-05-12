Agenus Inc Acquires 22,065 Shares of MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) Stock

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) major shareholder Agenus Inc purchased 22,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $33,318.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 21,617,112 shares in the company, valued at $32,641,839.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Agenus Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 5th, Agenus Inc purchased 100,200 shares of MiNK Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $95,190.00.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Agenus Inc purchased 128,689 shares of MiNK Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $138,984.12.

Shares of NASDAQ INKT traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.72. 96,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of -0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.20. MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $4.32.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INKT shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on MiNK Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Longbow Finance SA purchased a new position in MiNK Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

