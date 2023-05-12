Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Cut to $117.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $131.00 to $117.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ABNB. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.42.

Airbnb Stock Down 1.8 %

ABNB opened at $111.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.60. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $144.63. The company has a market capitalization of $71.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insider Activity

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total value of $44,706,487.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,666,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,507,058.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total value of $44,706,487.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,666,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,507,058.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,023,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,429,617 shares of company stock worth $418,833,220. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 16.4% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 438,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,470,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 188,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,756,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 50,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 365.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

