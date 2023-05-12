Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0-0 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.70 million-$17.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.13 million.

Airgain Trading Down 1.6 %

AIRG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,724. Airgain has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.78.

Get Airgain alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Airgain from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Airgain from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Airgain in a research report on Saturday, May 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airgain

About Airgain

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airgain by 30.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Airgain by 256.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Airgain by 28,550.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airgain during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Airgain in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.