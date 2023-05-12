Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0-0 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.70 million-$17.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.13 million.
Airgain Trading Down 1.6 %
AIRG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,724. Airgain has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.78.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AIRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Airgain from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Airgain from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Airgain in a research report on Saturday, May 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock.
About Airgain
Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.
