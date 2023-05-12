Aleph Zero (AZERO) Price Reaches $1.10 on Exchanges

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 11th. One Aleph Zero coin can now be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00004138 BTC on major exchanges. Aleph Zero has a total market capitalization of $232.38 million and $2.10 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aleph Zero has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aleph Zero Profile

Aleph Zero’s launch date was January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 210,528,605 coins. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aleph Zero’s official website is www.alephzero.org. Aleph Zero’s official message board is www.alephzero.org/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.

The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

Aleph Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aleph Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aleph Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

