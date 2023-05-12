American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady Buys 100,000 Shares

Posted by on May 12th, 2023

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AATGet Rating) CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $1,876,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,009,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,929,233.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE AAT traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.78. 408,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,441. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day moving average is $24.27. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $34.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AATGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.39). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.98%.

AAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, American Assets Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,848,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,476,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,343,000 after buying an additional 609,764 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,024,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,150,000 after buying an additional 378,940 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,154,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,526,000 after buying an additional 339,960 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,388,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,741,000 after buying an additional 310,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use. The Office segment includes rental of office space.

