American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady Buys 100,000 Shares

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $1,876,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,009,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,929,233.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

American Assets Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AAT traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.78. 408,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,441. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day moving average is $24.27. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $34.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.39). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.98%.

AAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, American Assets Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Assets Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,848,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,476,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,343,000 after buying an additional 609,764 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,024,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,150,000 after buying an additional 378,940 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,154,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,526,000 after buying an additional 339,960 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,388,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,741,000 after buying an additional 310,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use. The Office segment includes rental of office space.

