American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$3.00 at National Bankshares

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.75 to C$2.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Stock Performance

HOT.UN stock opened at C$2.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.73. The firm has a market cap of C$198.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.40. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 1-year low of C$2.30 and a 1-year high of C$3.86.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

