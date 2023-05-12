AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Price Target Cut to $98.00

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

AMN has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.20.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $93.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.33. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $81.15 and a 52-week high of $129.04.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. Analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $509,642.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,957.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $129,441.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at $716,720.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $509,642.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,957.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,015 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,393 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,662,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,760,000 after purchasing an additional 59,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,335,000 after acquiring an additional 56,075 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,249,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,432,000 after buying an additional 24,415 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,110,000 after buying an additional 132,587 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 902,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,744,000 after buying an additional 105,300 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

