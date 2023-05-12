Analysts Set ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Price Target at $10.80

Shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADCT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

ADCT opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.32. ADC Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $10.88.

ADC Therapeutics ( NYSE:ADCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.19. ADC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 74.22% and a negative return on equity of 132.17%. The company had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.53 million. Equities research analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 1,270.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 1,253.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,773 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

