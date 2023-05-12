Analysts Set Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Price Target at $6.13

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.13.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HL. StockNews.com began coverage on Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Roth Capital downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hecla Mining

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 10.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,912,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686,975 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,765,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,682 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,969,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,101 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,853,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,667,000 after acquiring an additional 575,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 23.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,925,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,748,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033,244 shares in the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.50. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -76.86 and a beta of 2.06.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $194.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -28.57%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations.

Featured Articles

