Analyzing Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) & Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK)

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) and Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Accolade and Ucommune International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accolade 0 6 10 0 2.63 Ucommune International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Accolade presently has a consensus target price of $14.62, indicating a potential upside of 35.98%. Given Accolade’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Accolade is more favorable than Ucommune International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accolade -126.58% -31.98% -17.32% Ucommune International N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Accolade and Ucommune International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Accolade has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ucommune International has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Accolade and Ucommune International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accolade $363.14 million 2.18 -$459.65 million ($6.56) -1.64 Ucommune International $660.74 million 0.01 -$42.29 million N/A N/A

Ucommune International has higher revenue and earnings than Accolade.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.0% of Accolade shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.9% of Ucommune International shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Accolade shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Ucommune International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ucommune International beats Accolade on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists. It also provides second opinion consultation and health care decision support services. The company serves employers who provide their employees and their employees' families a single place to turn for their health, healthcare, and benefits needs. Accolade, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

About Ucommune International

Ucommune International Ltd manages and provides agile office spaces in China and internationally. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services. It serves individuals and enterprises. The company operates under the Ucommune brand. Ucommune International Ltd was founded in 2015 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

