Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Cut to Hold at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Investec raised Anglo American Platinum from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.
Anglo American Platinum Price Performance
ANGPY stock opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. Anglo American Platinum has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $18.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.29.
Anglo American Platinum Cuts Dividend
About Anglo American Platinum
Anglo American Platinum Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the supply of platinum group metals. The firm specializes in mined, recycled, and traded metal which include palladium, platinum, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium. The company was founded on July 13, 1946 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
