Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Cut to Hold at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Investec raised Anglo American Platinum from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Anglo American Platinum Price Performance

ANGPY stock opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. Anglo American Platinum has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $18.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.29.

Anglo American Platinum Cuts Dividend

About Anglo American Platinum

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2275 per share. This represents a yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th.

Anglo American Platinum Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the supply of platinum group metals. The firm specializes in mined, recycled, and traded metal which include palladium, platinum, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium. The company was founded on July 13, 1946 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

