Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) vs. Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Head-To-Head Survey

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) and Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.3% of Apartment Income REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Apartment Income REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Two Harbors Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Apartment Income REIT has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Two Harbors Investment has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Apartment Income REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Two Harbors Investment pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 20.2%. Apartment Income REIT pays out 53.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Two Harbors Investment pays out -72.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Two Harbors Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Apartment Income REIT and Two Harbors Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apartment Income REIT 0 3 4 0 2.57 Two Harbors Investment 0 3 2 0 2.40

Apartment Income REIT presently has a consensus target price of $42.33, suggesting a potential upside of 18.22%. Two Harbors Investment has a consensus target price of $16.38, suggesting a potential upside of 37.72%. Given Two Harbors Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Two Harbors Investment is more favorable than Apartment Income REIT.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Apartment Income REIT and Two Harbors Investment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apartment Income REIT $804.24 million 6.64 $904.43 million $3.36 10.66 Two Harbors Investment $295.54 million 3.89 $220.24 million ($3.31) -3.59

Apartment Income REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Two Harbors Investment. Two Harbors Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apartment Income REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Apartment Income REIT and Two Harbors Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apartment Income REIT 64.27% 22.90% 7.87% Two Harbors Investment -65.85% 12.08% 1.38%

Summary

Apartment Income REIT beats Two Harbors Investment on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apartment Income REIT

(Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia. AIR common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIRC, and are included in the S&P 400. For more information about AIR, please visit our website at www.aircommunities.com.

About Two Harbors Investment

(Get Rating)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 21, 2009 and is headquartered in St. Louis Park, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.