Aptose Biosciences Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (TSE:APS)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report issued on Tuesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aptose Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.59) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Shares of Aptose Biosciences stock opened at C$0.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.82. Aptose Biosciences has a 12-month low of C$0.60 and a 12-month high of C$1.48.

Aptose Biosciences ( TSE:APS Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:APTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15).

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

