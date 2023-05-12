Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the April 15th total of 16,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in Ares Acquisition by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Ares Acquisition by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 26,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Ares Acquisition by 185.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 19,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Acquisition Stock Up 0.3 %

AAC stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.45. The company had a trading volume of 29,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,955. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18. Ares Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $10.47.

About Ares Acquisition

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

