Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the April 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the third quarter worth $122,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the third quarter worth $126,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the fourth quarter worth $127,000.
Shares of NYSE ARDC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.99. The company had a trading volume of 50,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,247. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.09. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $13.75.
Ares Public Funds is an investment company. They provide investment activities in leveraged loans, high-yield bonds, private debt, private equity, and other types of investments. They offer alternative asset management, financial services, investment management, and direct lending.
