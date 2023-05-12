Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the April 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the third quarter worth $122,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the third quarter worth $126,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the fourth quarter worth $127,000.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARDC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.99. The company had a trading volume of 50,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,247. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.09. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $13.75.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Increases Dividend

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Ares Public Funds is an investment company. They provide investment activities in leveraged loans, high-yield bonds, private debt, private equity, and other types of investments. They offer alternative asset management, financial services, investment management, and direct lending.

