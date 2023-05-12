Ark (ARK) Trading 14.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 12th. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001008 BTC on popular exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $46.10 million and $1.60 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00006998 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000259 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003322 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003480 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003179 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 172,900,192 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.