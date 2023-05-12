Autins Group (LON:AUTG) Stock Price Down 15.4%

Autins Group plc (LON:AUTG – Get Rating)’s share price fell 15.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.25 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 11 ($0.14). 100,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 70,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13 ($0.16).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8.94. The firm has a market cap of £6.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.56, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Autins Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of acoustic and thermal insulation solutions, and supply of noise vibration and harshness insulation materials primarily to the automotive sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a range of materials, such as non-woven PET/PP, thermoplastics, polyurethane, and laminates; and various processes, which include manufacturing, conversion and assembly, prototyping, tooling, and component design and testing, as well as face masks.

