Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Trading Down 1.3%

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$11.11 and last traded at C$11.17. Approximately 16,184 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 22,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.32.

APR.UN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.75 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Cormark lowered their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.85 to C$13.20 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.71, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$11.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$443.78 million, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

