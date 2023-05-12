AutoZone’s (AZO) Maintains Rating Reaffirmed at 51job

51job restated their maintains rating on shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

AZO has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $2,663.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,683.06.

AZO traded down $16.46 on Thursday, hitting $2,698.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,196. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $1,703.32 and a 12 month high of $2,750.00. The firm has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,544.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,490.59.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $22.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AutoZone will post 127.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total transaction of $3,955,817.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,860.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total transaction of $3,955,817.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,860.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,182.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,960 shares of company stock worth $90,128,092. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Robbins Farley bought a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in AutoZone by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

