Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Short Interest Down 75.7% in April

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decline of 75.7% from the April 15th total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Avant Brands Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Avant Brands stock traded down 0.00 on Friday, hitting 0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 177,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,939. Avant Brands has a 52-week low of 0.11 and a 52-week high of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.14.

Get Avant Brands alerts:

Avant Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Avant Brands, Inc engages in the development and operation of cannabis related products. Its brands include BLK MKT, Tenzo, GreenTec, and Treehugger. The company was founded by Norton Singhavon and Michael Blady on 24th September 2012 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Avant Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avant Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.