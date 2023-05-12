Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Short Interest Down 75.7% in April

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decline of 75.7% from the April 15th total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Avant Brands Stock Down 4.0 %
Shares of Avant Brands stock traded down 0.00 on Friday, hitting 0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 177,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,939. Avant Brands has a 52-week low of 0.11 and a 52-week high of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.14.
Avant Brands Company Profile
