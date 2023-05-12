Aviva PLC Buys 55,651 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,565 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,651 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.13% of NXP Semiconductors worth $52,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,447,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,317,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 983.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 306,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $45,212,000 after acquiring an additional 278,200 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,125,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $608,533,000 after acquiring an additional 269,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $42,182,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.09.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.28. The company had a trading volume of 79,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,276. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.84. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $132.08 and a fifty-two week high of $198.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

