AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX) Trading Up 0.5%

AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.93 and last traded at $28.88. Approximately 5,953 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 11,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.74.

AXS Change Finance ESG ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $115.12 million, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.44 and a 200 day moving average of $28.14.

Institutional Trading of AXS Change Finance ESG ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in AXS Change Finance ESG ETF by 1,621.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 104,405 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AXS Change Finance ESG ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AXS Change Finance ESG ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AXS Change Finance ESG ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of AXS Change Finance ESG ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

About AXS Change Finance ESG ETF

The AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (CHGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 US large-cap stocks that meet diverse environmental, social, and governance standards. CHGX was launched on Oct 10, 2017 and is managed by AXS Investments.

