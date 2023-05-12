B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decrease of 49.7% from the April 15th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

NASDAQ RILYG traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $17.80. 21,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,053. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.32.

