B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

NASDAQ RILY opened at $36.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.58. B. Riley Financial has a 52-week low of $24.95 and a 52-week high of $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.80.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $326.81 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a negative net margin of 11.61%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is -78.28%.

In related news, Director Randall E. Paulson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.85 per share, for a total transaction of $368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 286,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,572,228.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.66 per share, for a total transaction of $866,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,620,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,471,070.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall E. Paulson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.85 per share, for a total transaction of $368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 286,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,572,228.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 102,948 shares of company stock worth $3,371,158. Company insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,342,000 after purchasing an additional 13,491 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 289.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 22.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 57.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

