B. Riley Lowers Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Price Target to $15.00

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GOOD. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised Gladstone Commercial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Gladstone Commercial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.83.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GOOD stock opened at $11.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.71. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.49. The company has a market capitalization of $450.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.45, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.42). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $37.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.31 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,090.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gladstone Commercial

In other news, CIO Elliott Wislar, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $27,360.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,997.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Gladstone Commercial news, CIO Elliott Wislar, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $27,360.00. Following the purchase, the executive now owns 3,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Arthur S. Cooper bought 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 22,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,437.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,850 shares of company stock valued at $79,348 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Commercial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOD. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 1,428.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. It operates through the Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Georgia, North Carolina, Alabama, New Jersey, Michigan, South Carolina, and All Other States geographic locations.

Featured Articles

