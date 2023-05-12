B. Riley Weighs in on Fidus Investment Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Fidus Investment in a research report issued on Monday, May 8th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.53. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fidus Investment’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.73 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 38.59% and a return on equity of 10.47%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ FDUS opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.52. Fidus Investment has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $21.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDUS. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Fidus Investment by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

