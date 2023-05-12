Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Acquires 379 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,763 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.2% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,341. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $503.10. The stock had a trading volume of 684,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,433. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $223.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $492.41 and a 200 day moving average of $492.94. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.