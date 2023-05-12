Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Acquires 379 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,763 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.2% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale
In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,341. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.2 %
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.
Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.98%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.
Costco Wholesale Company Profile
Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.
