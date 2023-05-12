Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Short Interest Update

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the April 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Bâloise Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BLHEF remained flat at $159.00 during trading hours on Friday. Bâloise has a 12-month low of $140.00 and a 12-month high of $176.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.78.
Bâloise Company Profile
