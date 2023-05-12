Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Bâloise Trading Down 7.0 %

Bâloise stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 200. Bâloise has a twelve month low of $15.37 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.23.

Bâloise Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.4764 per share. This represents a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Bâloise’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Bâloise’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

About Bâloise

Bâloise Holding AG engages in the provision of insurance and pension solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities. The Non-Life segment offers accident and health insurance as well as products relating to liability, motor, property, and marine insurance.

